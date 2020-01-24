Setting the Record Straight: PinePhone Misconceptions

I take no pleasure in writing this blog post. In fact, even as I am writing these words I am internally torn on whether this is the right approach to addressing the problem on hand. Whether I’ve chosen the right approach remains to be seen, but regardless, I now feel it’s time to confront misconceptions about the PinePhone.
What’s the misconception?
The misconception concerns the openness of the PinePhone. On numerous occasions I’ve seen the PinePhone being refereed to as closed-source on one level or another. I don’t know the origin of this misconception nor do I understand the reason why it has become propagated throughout the internet. What I do know, however, is that it has been repeatedly quoted in online articles covering the PinePhone or other Linux devices for over a year now.
So let’s set the record straight: the PinePhone is not ‘full of closed-source firmware’ and, moreover, is one of the most open devices out there.
Here’s what’s open
Let’s start with the Allwinner A64 SoC, which is the brains of the PinePhone; it runs mainline Linux, uses mainline ATF and u-boot and there are open source drivers for all main SoC components. This openness extends to the Lima GPU driver introduced in kernel 5.2.
Linux 5.6 will contain drivers for all major components of the SoC. The parts which still need to be upstreamed to mainline are HDMI audio and msgbox – both drivers are in the works. For more information on mainlining efforts, please refer to the A64 column at https://linux-sunxi.org/Linux_mainlining_effort#Status_Matrix
It’s worth mentioning that LPDDR3 initialization is done by u-boot SPL, which is also open source. There are no blobs in there either.
Needless to say, the PinePhone itself is an open platform for any OS to run on. The grand majority of the OSes developed for the PinePhone are, in and of themselves, completely open too.
So, where are the blobs?
The non-FOSS parts of the phone are as follows: WiFi and Bluetooth firmware must be uploaded to the Realtek RTL8723cs on initialization, an optional auto-focus firmware (currently not used in any PinePhone OSes) can be uploaded to the rear OmniVision OV5640 camera, and the Quectel EG25-G LTE modem runs its own closed-source OS.
The WiFi module communicates with the CPU over SDIO and BT is over UART – neither of these connections provide direct access to CPU memory.
The LTE modem on the PinePhone is a ‘black box’, and runs its own Linux system internally. This includes all the proprietary modules (blobs) needed to run the actual cellular radios. However, this system is almost entirely isolated from the main system running on the A64 SoC. The only data contacts between A64 and modem are USB connection for data and I2S connection for audio. All data going in or out of the modem must go over these connections.
There is no RAM or flash storage shared between the systems. In short, unless you explicitly send data to the modem, it is never in contact with the blobs running inside it. The modem cannot send any data to the phone unless phone is willing to receive it (that’s the basics of USB).
Closing statement
I do not think that this misconception arose online as a result of someone’s ill intention or a conspiracy. I really don’t. I do, however, feel that if I were to leave this unanswered for much longer then this misconception would be further propagated.
24 thoughts on “Setting the Record Straight: PinePhone Misconceptions”
Informative and educational and clarifying, Thank You for an Excellent summary! 🙂
I think it’s being misread and is instead saying that the Pinephone is unlike the others they compare it to.
Very good article, it clarifies the hardware boundaries and sets the record straight.
This is an excellent, well communicated article. As soon as the PinePhone is ‘stable’ I plan to get one. It can’t come soon enough! I hope there will be considerable progress made this year.
1st I’ve heard any of this.
Always love more tech info.
Thanks for the links.
Still inpatently waiting for user ready
Pinephone, pinetab, and pinetime.
Any consideration, debate, or rummor on 2nd
Gen Pinephone components like AM/FM/
HDTV/CB/SW receivers, IR transceivers, or
IR camera ?
Why does it use a WiFi chipset that requires closed source firmware when their are ones available that are fully free? E.g. Atheros AR9271
I have already bought a braveheart pineohone, I’m not trying to put it down, just curious.
Likely because of power envelope, cost at scale (or lack thereof, depending on numbers) and size on board.
+1
Thanx for collecting the (required) design compromises of the pinephone in a single place, as well as the state of driver upstreaming.
One more thing I seem to remember reading about the pinephone: Isn’t the GPS hardware part of or at least accessible by the modem?
If so, this should also mentioned near above list-of-blobs.
Wrt the Quectel modem running Linux itself – do you have any links/paper/docs to read a bit more here?
Wrt Wifi firmwares at least, I’ve seen these labeled an OS as well, albeit smaller than the modem.
One more missing blob for completeness’ sake: the sim card itself, with its hardware and some processing capabalities.
thx for the list,
Pete
Re the Quectel modem running Linux-based firmware, the Osmocom folks semi-recently did some reverse engineering on these devices:
https://osmocom.org/projects/quectel-modems/
I think you handled this perfectly. I’ve seen some mentions about closed binary blobs, but I never really had any clue what the actual scope of openness was (or wasn’t). Thanks for clearing it up!
I really appreciate how transparent you guys are. Continuing along this path will guarantee my continued support.
Do you know if any of the other chips in the SoC or the board have embedded proprietary firmware? I’m thinking of things like the USB controller and so on.
Have you considered adding hardware supervision of the modem and all the other chips that are running proprietary software? The Neo900 project pioneered this sort of supervision and have released schematics, talks and documents on it:
https://neo900.org/
https://neo900.org/faq#privacy
https://neo900.org/news/about-the-asn1-vulnerability
https://neo900.org/news/paypal-resumes-neo900-sources-again
https://neo900.org/resources
Does the AR100 OpenRISC power management controller embedded in the A64 SoC use the open firmware or the proprietary firmware?
https://linux-sunxi.org/A64/Memory_map https://linux-sunxi.org/AR100
I noticed that the GPS functionality is integrated into the modem, this seems like a potential privacy violation, are there no modems that don’t have GPS functionality?
Also, can we get access to the Linux system running on the LTE modem somehow? I noticed that the Osmocom folks are working on reverse engineering these modems:
https://osmocom.org/projects/quectel-modems/
I was unaware of the misconceptions, except for single reddit comments and such. But it is good that you adress the issue if it’s there. Now we have a good source to link to when needed.
Thanks for the writeup and keep up the good work, folks. Excited to get my Braveheart edition. Considering adding a thermal sensor to it using the i2c pads on the back for a pocket thermal camera.
Another company lied and omitted pieces of information about
how much non free software the devices on their products
require in order to work. Unfortunately their lies paid off and they
have gathered millions of dollars. I warn people about that
company. About the pinephone, pine64 has not acted in such
a way. People favoring free software know they have to
look into the details about a piece of hardware if they want
to get to know a piece of hardware’s stand on free software.
What the pinephone has experienced is nothing more than
a scrutinized verification on how free software it is. A company
like pine64 has supremacy about what hardware it selects.
But if you release wrong or incomplete pieces of information about
the pinephone and do not act accordingly when corrected, then
it is important that people get warned about your product. If
you would provide a thorough description on the free software
matter on your pinephone’s advertisement, it could become a
sales advantage for the pinephone.
Thanks for the very nice and clear article. Especially the info regarding the baseband interface.
I’m looking forward to ordering a pine phone and keyboard. I hope the next one could have a RTLSDR built in.
This article is obviously written using the “blob” definition used by Stallman, not the more practical and realistic ones used by the BSD community; please see http://www.gnu.org/distros/common-distros.html#BSD and http://www.openbsd.org/lyrics.html#39 (“Blobs are vendor-compiled binary drivers without any source code.”) and http://web.archive.org/web/20060603230017/http://kerneltrap.org/node/6550 (“we don’t want to become Hermes” “assembly language programmers”, “don’t load us up with more tasks”).
If my understanding is correct, PinePhone will ship with no blobs running on the main CPU using the main memory, just the proprietary firmware on some of the auxiliary devices (we don’t call those blobs). It might help you to clarify that the wireless device driver is OSS, too, right? (I think some people might miss this fact if not explicitly stated, and incorrectly assume that firmware is the same as the driver, which it is not.)
Also, any chance to clarify whether the manufacturers of the individual chips have programming documentation freely available for the OS device driver folk, without NDA? (This would make it fully open.) Or whether the non-Linux device driver developers are expected to use Linux device drivers as documentation, having to fish for the specs using the reverse-engineering techniques? (Ouch, did we got sold again?!)
Last but not least, can you also clarify whether all the firmware blobs are freely available for unlimited redistribution on simple terms without any silly restrictions, or whether contractual obligation are required in order to become a “distributor”? See http://web.archive.org/web/20060603230017/http://kerneltrap.org/node/6550 for some explanation if this is unclear.
In any case, thank you for clarification. So far, this seems better than we expected!
Thank you for addressing this, I am glad that you made the effort to make all of this clear to everyone. Even if you did not take pleasure in writing it, I am glad to see it documented plainly and all in one place. I am also really happy to hear that the only cpu-loaded firmware required is for wifi/Bluetooth, so that a fully free system is possible without entirely crippling the device.
Brilliant project
Great philosophy
Invested in a great set of devices to help provide affordable open source products
Commitment to clarity
Thanks for everything