FOSDEM 2020 and Hardware Announcements

However, to us, FOSDEM means getting together, talking about how our current projects are coming along, nagging Bhushan about the KDE Neon image, and meeting with all the amazing developers making all this happen. But it is also the time of the year when we announce new devices. This year we’ve decided to tackle announcements slightly differently. What we’re announcing now relates only to our plans for Q1 and Q2 of 2020 and not the entirety of this year. That is to say, we have more exciting things coming in the second half this year, but we’re holding off from announcing these things at this time.

Let me explain. We’ve learned a lot from last year’s experience with Pinebook Pro and PinePhone production delays, which effectively means we understood that it is better to tackle fewer things at a time. In Q1 and Q2 we are yet to review PinePhone and PineTime status, release the PineTab early adopter edition and make good on our promises to deliver the upgrade-kit for the original Pinebook. That is a lot of work left over from last year. So at this point we’re only announcing things we’re confident we can deliver by early May. Once we clear everything we currently have on our table, we’ll be announcing plans we’ve got for Q3 and Q4. This is the pace of announcements will likely follow in the future too.

With that out of the way, let us talk about what we’ve got coming soon.