Welcome New Community Members!

With thousands of Pinebook Pro laptops and PinePhone smartphones shipping in the next days and weeks, I felt that a short introductory blog post aimed at newcomers was in order. To this end, the primary purpose of this entry is to give you an overview of all the resources at your disposal.

Shipping Information and Updates

You can follow the shipping progress of both devices in a dedicated PINE64 forum thread.

I will update the thread on a need-be basis as new information becomes available. Support and Info teams receive the same status updates that I post on the forum, so there is no need to email them for general shipping queries.

If your device ships using DHL Express, then you’ll most likely be notified of shipment via SMS and/or email immediately as your order gets scanned into the DHL database. You will also receive a shipping confirmation email from us in days following the DHL shipping notification.

If your PinePhone ships via Asendia then you’ll receive your tracking number directly from us. Due to the high volume of shipments, it may take a couple of days before the dispatch team emails you your shipping number. Please be patient.