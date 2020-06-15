June Update: postmarketOS CE PinePhone, Shipping & PINE64 Cluster

Shipping Status and Pinebook Pro QA

As many of you are already aware, we ran into shipping problems which resulted in delays. We are presently approximately 2 weeks behind our original schedule (NB. this only relates to some shipments, since a fourth of all PinePhones UBports CE and half of Pinebook Pro laptops already went out). It is important to note that the reasons for the shipping delays are different for the two devices, so I’ll take a minute to explain the situation. The Pinebook Pro shipments have been put on halt since additional and more stringent QA of the devices is now underway. This follows an abnormal amount of issues reported from the first two shipments. I feel like I owe you an explanation, so here it goes: the higher-than-normal number of Pinebook Pro issues reported is, by and large, a case of the factory not doing their job properly. A cascading number of events underpin this situation, and I won’t get into all the details, but the starting point of these issues is the COVID19 pandemic, which effectively prevented us overseeing the work done at the factory.

We have now taken steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Factory workers have been better instructed on how to perform some of the error-prone tasks, the factory has agreed to improve their QA protocols and we’ve set up an independent review of the laptops as they leave the factory. Regardless, I am now happy to let you all know that the remaining Pinebook Pro laptops will clear our warehouse this week and that shipping resumes today. This means that the grand majority of those still waiting for their Pinebook Pro will have their units by late-next week. I’d like to apologize once more to everyone who received a faulty unit – we’re working as fast as we can to resolve reported problems.

As for PinePhone shipments, the cause of the delay is Asendia’s inability to fulfill shipment at this time. Unlike DHL – which has a fleet of aircraft and local couriers at its disposal throughout the world – Asendia relies on third-party logistics and national postal services to fulfill orders. Seeing as many borders are still closed and, at times, carriers or postal services Asendia cooperates with have not returned to normal operation, it is simply impossible to accept our shipment. Earlier this month we gave everyone the option to change their shipping from Asendia to DHL, and we have now reached the required number of orders to commence a DHL ‘upgrade’ shipment in a matter of days. Those who have not yet changed their Asendia shipment orders to DHL still have the option to do so.

If you want to receive your PinePhone UBports CE this month then I strongly recommend you switch your Asendia shipping to DHL. However, if you’re not in a rush then you are welcome to stick to Asendia – borders around the world are slowly opening up and logistics chains are slowly returning to normal. Just today the service resumed operation to two more countries – Brazil and Australia. In result, I suspect that the more Asendia shipments will commence in a matter of 3-4 weeks, as more shipping destinations become available. If you wish to stay up-to-date on PinePhone and Pinebook Pro shipping, you can find a shipping update thread on the forum, where I post new information as it becomes available to me.