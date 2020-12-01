KDE Community Edition is now available

We are pleased to announce that the KDE Community Edition (CE) PinePhone is now available for pre-order. This edition of the PinePhone ships with a tailored build of Plasma Mobile built upon Manjaro Linux, and it is the culmination of ongoing efforts to bring the popular Plasma desktop environment to the smartphone.

To learn more about Plasma Mobile please visit the project’s website. To better understand your options for running Plasma Mobile on the PinePhone and the current state of development (at the time of writing) I encourage you to read the development team’s blog post on this subject matter.

This community edition will ship in a custom presentation box designed by the Plasma Mobile team, and the PinePhone itself will feature a KDE logo on the back-cover (see renders for reference).

This PinePhone CE will be available in two hardware configurations:

$149 — 2GB RAM; 16GB eMMC

$199 — 3GB RAM; 32GB eMMC (includes a bundled USB-C dock)

Both configurations of the KDE CE PinePhones feature rev. 1.2b PCBA. The $199 hardware variant, called convergence package, also features a USB-C dock equipped with 10/100 Ethernet, 2x USB type A ports, HDMI digital video output and power-in via USB-C.

We will donate $10 per unit sold to KDE e.V. To learn more about this scheme please click here.

To learn more about PinePhone KDE CE please read the original announcement.