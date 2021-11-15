November update: first impressions

TL:DR

Housekeeping We’ve made efforts to curb spam in the chats, you should be seeing less of it from now on We’re considering making an in-person PINE64 community meetup mid-2022, would you attend?

PinePhone Pro Dedicated this month’s section to first impressions of the PinePhone Pro A look at small previously undiscussed design changes from OG PinePhone SoC does run warmer than OG PinePhone’s, but heat doesn’t transfer to person using the phone Its fast, very fast Packaging from recycled cardboard and plastic

PinePhone (Pro) keyboard Available next month for $49.85 We’re fixing membranes (again) following feedback from early production units Initial impressions of hardware – quite a few things changed since prototypes Open firmware works out-of-the-box on OSes that support it

SOQuartz In case you missed it, the SOQuartz launched last month Introducing the third SOQuartz hostboard – the Blade Blade hostboard to be used in 1U server racks; can be stacked for clustering

PineTime Release of InfiniTime 1.7 New motion sensing allows for faster wake-on-lift New motion sensing can be used as a motion controller; someone interested in making a game? Step data now being tracked in Amazefish and other apps; and many other optimizations New members joins the team

PineDio Ongoing development report – a dev update New OS image with Chirpstack LoRaWAN stack and TTN support available New PineDio STACK prototypes on the way



Housekeeping

Not unlike most other online communities, we’ve been waging war with spammers for some time. Spam is, and likely will always be, a part of chats and forums, and while it is always annoying (and sometimes offensive), until recently it was merely a nuisance rather than a plague. These past 8 weeks, however, the volume of spam across different chats significantly intensified, which resulted in Matthew (fire219) spending much time on dealing with the situation. We now have a fairly robust multi-faceted system on each of the platforms, which insofar seems to be doing a good job at keeping automated spam and unwanted accounts out of our community. While no system is 100% foolproof, you will see much fewer spam in the chats from now on.

As most of you know, we usually make FOSDEM our yearly PINE64 community get-together. This year FOSDEM has once again made the decision to make the event virtual, which has prompted us to consider scheduling a dedicated PINE64 meetup in 2022. We’re thinking about the May-July timeframe, somewhere in the heart of Germany. How many of you would / could attend this event? Please let me know by answering this forum poll. If enough of you declare interest, then by next month I’ll try to schedule something together with TL Lim. Before anyone asks – the meetup will surely also have a virtual component for our community members in Asia, North/ South America and Oceania; I know that pancontinental travel is still difficult or outright impossible for some.

Lastly, I’m aware most of you read the October update introducing the PinePhone Pro, but some of you have likely missed the follow-up I wrote late last month. I suggest you go back and read it as it contains some information that will contextualize a few of the things I write in this community update. The follow-up also included news about the PineDio, the PineNote and an announcement that the SOQuartz compute module is now available for sale – give it a read.

PinePhone Pro

First, a quick note for developers. We closed the PinePhone Pro pre-orders two weeks ago since the number of applications far exceeded available dev units. We’re hoping to start issuing coupons this week. The reason for the delay in issuing coupons was a mainboard layout issue with the pogo pins, which was identified during QA. A fix for this was quickly found, but all PCBs had to be returned to the factory – hand soldering on all units would be too time consuming. This should not affect our December shipping time-frame, nor the Explorer Edition. This does, however, limit your pre-order coupon validity window – from the moment you receive the coupon you’ll have 3 days to finalize your purchase. I’ll notify everyone when coupons start going out, so you know to check your email inbox regularly. Keep an eye on the Telegram/ Discord news channels and our Twitter/Mastodon accounts.

This month, I have dedicated this section to my first impressions of the PinePhone Pro. At the time of writing I’ve only had the device for two days, the first of which I spent debugging an issue with the touch controller. Megi was able to patch the issue quickly however, and I haven’t been able to put the device down since. Obviously everything I am about to write is fundamentally biased, but I will stand by every word I write – no PR-speak, I promise. The device is fast, very fast when compared to the original PinePhone and other similar devices. I haven’t tried Linux on a recent mid-to-high end Android smartphone, and I am curious how the experience stacks up against something like the One Plus 6 in the UI. Judging Caleb’s videos of the OnePlus 6T, the UI’s responsiveness is indistinguishable from the PinePhone Pro. I’m sure they’ll confirm or rectify my observation once dev units ship.